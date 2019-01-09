ENGLISH

Detel eyes Rs 100 crore turnover by the end of this financial year

Detel launched the world's most economical TV at a price of just Rs. 3,999.

    Detel, known for launching super-affordable feature phones today said that it is targetting a 2-fold growth this fiscal year.

    Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, said, "We have seen a tremendous response for our 2G feature phones in the market. In these phones, we have been incorporating various value-added features like Bluetooth Dialler, Wireless FM, Big Speakers, and Talking feature among others; making our products more appealing to the customers."

    Bhatia said, "We are positive that in the next year, we will be launching entry-level budget smartphones and 4G feature phones alongside other products to cater to an extended market. To fuel our next level of expansion, we are also in talks with investors for our first equity funding."

    Detel also said that it is now eyeing a turnover of Rs. 100 crores in FY18-19.

    For those who are not aware, last year in November Detel launched the world's most economical TV at a price of just Rs. 3,999.

    The 19-inch D1 TV is the first LCD TV launched by the brand in the market. The new TV is available for purchase on Detel's Mobile App and for distributors/partners on B2BAdda.com.

    The D1 LCD TV features a 48.3cms or 19" Display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. It comes with an A+ grade panel that offers extremely impeccable image quality and a contrast ratio of 3,00,000:1 thus creating an everlasting impact on the visual senses. The connectivity options on the TV include one HDMI and one USB port each. It has two speakers on the sides of the TV panel giving an attractive look to its display.

    detel Mobile news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
