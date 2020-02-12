ENGLISH

    Detel Launches 43-Inch Cinema TV In India: Price, Features And More

    Detel is known for launching the most affordable products in India. The company has now announced the launch of a new smart television in the country. The Detel Cinema TV is priced at Rs. 24,999, and it will be available on its website and other e-commerce such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall.

    Detel Launches 43-Inch Cinema TV In India: Price, Features And More

     

    The newly launched smart television features a 43-inch display along with 1920 x 1080 resolution. It comes 15Wx2 speakers that the company claims can offer premium sound quality. It has a wide-angle and wide color enhancer. Besides, it comes with brightness capacity 350nits.

    On the connectivity front, the smart television features 2 USB port, 2 HDMI ports, and PC connection. The newly launched television support 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs Android 8.0 oreo. The smart television is loaded with many features like Google Assistant, and you can control it via voice and remote. In fact, Detel said that this television is specially designed for millennials.

    Detel Launches New Bluetooth Speaker: Details

    The company recently launched a Bluetooth speaker. The newly launched speaker Amaze is available at Rs. 2,399. It is already available on Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Detel's website. It is equipped with many features such as 10W speakers, which the company claims to offer good audio output. It also comes with a frequency response of 60-18KHz. In fact, the speaker allows you to connect two speakers at the same time. Further, the device support 2400mAh/ 3.7V. That can support eight hours of playback time.

    In addition, the speaker comes with a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, and it supports USB, BT, SD Card, and Aux. The newly launched speaker is available in two colors i.e red and black. Besides, you'll find control keys at the top and speaker drivers at the front.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
