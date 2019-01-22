Digitek unveils three new Bluetooth speakers for Indian market

Digitek, an Indian player in photographic and smartphone accessories has announced the launch of three new Bluetooth speakers -DBS 021, DBS 022, and DBS 023.

These splash-proof speakers claim to function for about 4 to 5 hours with a single charging. The speakers feature a built-in 3.7V/1200 mAh battery and microphone that supports the hands-free call for 4 to 5 hours at a stretch.

The speakers support Bluetooth, AUX IN, TF Card as well as FM Radio. The speakers offer Bluetooth 4.2+EDR, an output of 6 watts and a towering range of 10 meters.

The speakers are available in colors including blue, orange, red, and the basic black. Digitek DBS 021, DBS 022, and DBS 023 are priced at Rs 1,295, Rs 1,595 & Rs 1,895, respectively. The speakers can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics outlets as also e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

In August the company launched Bluetooth Stereo Headphones in three variants. The new Bluetooth headphones models include DBH-005, DBH-011, and DBH-012.

The Digitek Bluetooth Stereo headphones can be used with soft ear pads to reduce the noise. They provide decent performance in terms of talk time and music playback. The headphones can last for up to 8 hours with 2 to 3 hrs of battery charging through the USB and offer a standby time of 120 hrs. The Bluetooth Stereo Headphones comes with a price tag of Rs 1,495 for DBH 005 and Rs 1,995 for DBH 011 & DBH 012.