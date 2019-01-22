ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Digitek unveils three new Bluetooth speakers for Indian market

Digitek launches new speakers for the budget conscious.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Digitek, an Indian player in photographic and smartphone accessories has announced the launch of three new Bluetooth speakers -DBS 021, DBS 022, and DBS 023. 

    Digitek unveils three new Bluetooth speakers for Indian market

     

    These splash-proof speakers claim to function for about 4 to 5 hours with a single charging. The speakers feature a built-in 3.7V/1200 mAh battery and microphone that supports the hands-free call for 4 to 5 hours at a stretch.

    The speakers support Bluetooth, AUX IN, TF Card as well as FM Radio. The speakers offer Bluetooth 4.2+EDR, an output of 6 watts and a towering range of 10 meters.

    The speakers are available in colors including blue, orange, red, and the basic black. Digitek DBS 021, DBS 022, and DBS 023 are priced at Rs 1,295, Rs 1,595 & Rs 1,895, respectively. The speakers can be purchased from various mobile accessories and electronics outlets as also e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

    In August the company launched Bluetooth Stereo Headphones in three variants. The new Bluetooth headphones models include DBH-005, DBH-011, and DBH-012.

    The Digitek Bluetooth Stereo headphones can be used with soft ear pads to reduce the noise. They provide decent performance in terms of talk time and music playback. The headphones can last for up to 8 hours with 2 to 3 hrs of battery charging through the USB and offer a standby time of 120 hrs. The Bluetooth Stereo Headphones comes with a price tag of Rs 1,495 for DBH 005 and Rs 1,995 for DBH 011 & DBH 012.

    Read More About: bluetooth speakers audio news
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue