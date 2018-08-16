Digitek launches three new Bluetooth Stereo Headphones in India

Digitek, an Indian brand which deals in photographic & smartphone accessories, today announced the launch of Bluetooth Stereo Headphones in three variants. The new Bluetooth headphones models include DBH-005, DBH-011, and DBH-012. These headphones have a sleek design and have been designed to cater the needs of today's modern consumers. The headphones offer some decent bass and clear audio output. These headphones are convenient and comfortable to use for long hours. The wireless design makes the headphones suitable both for indoor and outdoor activities such as gym or sports.

All three variants of the Bluetooth Stereo Headphones are light and have a sleek design. The devices are equipped with control buttons for wireless operations and a built-in microphone that supports hands-free calling. The headphones produce a stereo effect with loud and clear sound. The DBH-011 and DBH-012 headphones are foldable; that makes them handy and travel-friendly, and support use of the TF Card.

The Digitek Bluetooth Stereo headphones can be used with soft ear pads to reduce the noise. They provide a decent performance in terms of talk time and music playback. The headphones can last for up to 8 hours with 2 to 3 hrs of battery charging through the USB and offer a standby time of 120 hrs. The headphones have Bluetooth 4.2+EDR implemented, which make them compatible with most smartphones such as iPad, MP3/MP4 players, and laptops. These devices deliver a balanced and powerful audio experience to the user.

Mr. Amit Saraf, Managing Director, IMS Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Digitek said, "Digitek is working on bringing the best and the latest to our loyal customers in the mobile accessories market. These light and stylish headphones are a delight for the music and tech enthusiasts, who can conveniently use them everywhere, while on the move or exercising, gyming etc."

The Bluetooth Stereo Headphones comes with a price tag of Rs. 1495 for DBH 005 and Rs. 1995 for DBH 011 & DBH 012. The headphones are available for sale at all leading stores e-Commerce Platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc.