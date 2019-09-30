Dish TV Offering Lifetime Warranty On HD Set-Top Box News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dish TV is reportedly offering a lifetime warranty, on its HD Set-Top Box. Under this new offer, the buyers will get a free subscription to any pack, worth Rs. 2,000 for one month, reports TelecomTalk.

According to the report, the company has also reduced the prices of the DishNXT HD Set-Top Box to Rs. 1,590. However, this offer is for a limited period. Notably, this (DishNXT HD Set-Top Box ) is the most premium product from the company, and this is only available to new users.

Features Of DishNXT HD

The newly launched set-top box comes with 5x picture quality and multi-lingual channels in many languages. Besides, the company is providing access to games and other apps. Also, the user will get DishSMRT Stick, so that they (user) can pair it with a set-top box.

Currently, no one in the industry is providing this type of warranty on their set-top boxes. In fact, Tata Sky is only offering three months of warranty on its set-top boxes. On the other hand, DTH companies like Airtel Digital TV have only decreased the prices of the set-top boxes by only Rs. 200. While Tata Sky has reduced prices only by Rs. 400.

Dish TV Launches Long-Term Packs Its Subscribers

The company has also launched five new combo packs for its inactive customers in Kerala. The newly launched packs are priced between Rs.169 to Rs. 789 plus taxes per month. The new recharge plan includes Malayalam channels, Classic English Premiere World, and Titanium Pack which includes all entertainment packs.

Besides, the company has launched new long-term packs which are available in Kerala. These include Kerala Max HD, Kerala Max English HD, and Kerala Max English Sports HD. However, there is a catch. The prices may differ if customers opt for antenna along with a pack.

