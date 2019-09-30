ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dish TV Offering Lifetime Warranty On HD Set-Top Box

    By
    |

    Dish TV is reportedly offering a lifetime warranty, on its HD Set-Top Box. Under this new offer, the buyers will get a free subscription to any pack, worth Rs. 2,000 for one month, reports TelecomTalk.

    Dish TV Offering Lifetime Warranty On HD Set-Top Box

     

    According to the report, the company has also reduced the prices of the DishNXT HD Set-Top Box to Rs. 1,590. However, this offer is for a limited period. Notably, this (DishNXT HD Set-Top Box ) is the most premium product from the company, and this is only available to new users.

    Features Of DishNXT HD

    The newly launched set-top box comes with 5x picture quality and multi-lingual channels in many languages. Besides, the company is providing access to games and other apps. Also, the user will get DishSMRT Stick, so that they (user) can pair it with a set-top box.

    Currently, no one in the industry is providing this type of warranty on their set-top boxes. In fact, Tata Sky is only offering three months of warranty on its set-top boxes. On the other hand, DTH companies like Airtel Digital TV have only decreased the prices of the set-top boxes by only Rs. 200. While Tata Sky has reduced prices only by Rs. 400.

    Dish TV Launches Long-Term Packs Its Subscribers

    The company has also launched five new combo packs for its inactive customers in Kerala. The newly launched packs are priced between Rs.169 to Rs. 789 plus taxes per month. The new recharge plan includes Malayalam channels, Classic English Premiere World, and Titanium Pack which includes all entertainment packs.

    Besides, the company has launched new long-term packs which are available in Kerala. These include Kerala Max HD, Kerala Max English HD, and Kerala Max English Sports HD. However, there is a catch. The prices may differ if customers opt for antenna along with a pack.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: dish tv
    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 20:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue