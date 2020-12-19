Dish TV Offering One-Year Warranty At Rs. 99 On Set-Top Box News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dish TV has announced a new scheme for its customers. Under this new scheme, users are getting a warranty on a set-top box for one year at affordable prices. Notably, a similar service has been launched by Tata Sky; however, that was available for three years.

As per the new scheme, Dish TV is providing these services at Rs. 99. Besides, the warranty has been extended to D2h customers as it comes under Dish TV, and to get this offer customers have to purchase ' Box Service Plan' from the website.

Details About Box Service Plan

It is worth noting that the Box Service Plan will cost you Rs. 99 per month; however, the charges are Rs. 117. To get the additional warranty, users from both companies have to visit the company's website and have to log in via a mobile number.

Additionally, the company said that this is the primary warranty and there is no need for identification. It said if the Box Service Plan expires, then the technician will come to your place and verify it. The firm also highlighted that STB needs any repair, the customer will have to pay the whole expense. After that, the plan will be activated and in case it is in working condition, then the package will be activated instantly.

Dish TV Joins Hands With Hungama Play

In addition, Dish TV has joined hands with Hungama Play to extend its content services in the country. After this partnership, users will get one more application on the set-top box. These services are known as D2H Stream and DishSMRT Hub. Under this partnership, users will get Hungama Original, Hindi, English, regional languages, 5000+ films in Hindi, 1500+ short films, 150,000 short-format videos, and 7500 hours of kids' content.

