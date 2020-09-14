Tata Sky Effect: Dish TV To Manufacture Set-Top Box In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Dish TV is now planning to bring its set-top box manufacturing in the country. This means that the company has become the second DTH operator that announced such a move. Earlier, Tata Sky has joined hands with Technicolor to develop its set-top box in India.

There is no announcement by the company on the partnership side and which product is going to manufacture in India. However, there are many reports which claim that the company has already manufactured 1,000 set-top boxes in India. The report also states that Dish TV is manufacturing DCH-2090S set-top boxes, which means DishNXT STB. The set-top box comes in black colour in a matte finish.

Dish TV Set-Top Boxes In India: Price And Details

At present, the company is offering three set-top boxes in the country named as the DishSMRT Hub, DishNXT HD, and the DishNXT. These set-top boxes are available at

Rs. 2,499, Rs. 1,590, and Rs. 1,490. The DishSMRT Hub set-top box comes with a customizable home screen, can control home devices, voice search with Google assistant, regular channels, and content from other apps, such as Voot, Eros Now, Gaana, Mx Player, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Hungama Play, ALT Balaji and many more.

While the DishNXT HD set-top box features stereophonic sound, multilingual channels, digital picture quality, a one-month subscription, lifetime warranty, and coupons worth Rs. 2,000 from coupon Duniya. Then, there is a DishNXT set-top box that is also offering similar benefits at Rs. 1,490.

Dish TV Offering Smart Products

The company is also offering products like SMRT KIT and SMRT Stick. The DishSMRT KIT and the DishSMRT Stick is available at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 599. The DishSMRT KIT comes with Alexa built-in feature. It can give you personalized recommendations, pay music, book tickets, and manage smart devices. The DishSMRT Stick ships internet-based services, play games, and remote.

