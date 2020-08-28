Tata Sky Ropes In Technicolor To Produce Set-Top Box in India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky is one of the major DTH players in the country and competes against all major operators like D2h, Airtel's Digital TV, and Dish TV. However, to strengthen its presence further in the country, Tata Sky has announced that it will develop its set-top box in partnership with Technicolor.

The set-top box will be manufactured and distributed within the country. According to the company, the shift in production will help in manufacturing and delivering the set-top boxes easily. In fact, it is expected that this will reduce the prices of all set-top boxes as the devices will be free from any import duty.

Prices Of All Tata Sky Set-Top Box In India

At present, the company is offering five set-top boxes in the country. The first STB is known as Tata Sky SD box which is priced at Rs. 1,499. It ships 1080i resolution along with Dolby Digital surround. The second STB is available at Rs. 4,999 and known as Tata Sky+ HD. It ships 500GB hard drive, records three shows at one time, offers movies, and Live TV shows. The Tata Sky Binge+ STB comes with several features like Google voice assistant, Bluetooth, and Chromecast.

It is 4K enabled and offers popular video streaming apps including Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Amazon Prime, Voot, and Zee5 at Rs. 3,999. Then, there is Tata Sky Ultra HD 4K set-top box, which is available at Rs. 6,400. It also has a 16:9 aspect ratio, Dolby sound, and True color. Lastly, there is a Tata Sky HD set-top box that provides 1080i resolution at Rs. 1,499.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it is now offering DD Port Blair channel to its customers in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The development comes after Andaman & Nicobar Islands receive submarine Optical Fiber Cable. The DD Port Blair is an educational channel that comes between 4 and 5 PM.

