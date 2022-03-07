Disney+ To Rollout A Cheaper Plan Soon, But There’s A Catch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the most popular video streaming platforms in India with a wide range of content. Like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and a host of other platforms, the subscription service for Disney+ Hotstar comes in multiple plans. Looks like Disney+ could rollout a cheaper plan for its subscribers soon. But there's a catch.

Disney+ New Plan Details

The Disney+ new plan will likely arrive in the US first, followed by other countries right after. The new plan is said to be significantly cheaper than what we have right now. To note, the Disney+ Hotstar subscription starts from Rs. 299 per month in India. This is about to get cheaper, according to a statement released by Disney+.

Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney media and entertainment distribution, said: "Expanding access to Disney Plus to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone - consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers." This means, cheaper Disney+ plans will launch with ads.

The Disney+ exec further stated that more consumers will be able to access our amazing content with the cheaper plan. At the same time, "advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families," the statement said.

Disney+ Hotstar Plans In India

To note, Disney+ is one of the top video streaming platforms in the world, available in over 64 countries, and supports 21 languages. The platform notes that there are over 13,000 shows and movies with 118.1 million subscribers as of October 2021.

As mentioned earlier, the standard, ad-free plan for Disney+ Hotstar starts from Rs. 299 per month. Subscribers can also opt for the Rs. 899 per year. It's evident that Disney+ is aiming for a wider expansion, especially to win over subscribers in India. From the looks of it, the cheaper subscription service could be a good idea, considering the budget-conscious audience in the country.

Presently, Amazon Prime membership is one of the top-selling platforms as subscribers get a wide range of services with it. Netflix has also gained popularity, but it is still an expensive platform. The cheaper subscription with ads on Disney+ Hotstar could change the streaming dynamics in India.

