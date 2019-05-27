Just In
- 17 min ago OnePlus 7 Pro new OxygenOS update improves system and camera performance
- 32 min ago Amazon Mi Day Sale (May 27th to 31st): Get up to Rs. 5,500 off on Xiaomi smartphones
- 47 min ago Google set to reveal game titles for Stadia but is India ready for it?
- 1 hr ago Redmi Go with 16 GB storage is now official: Available for Rs 4,799
Don't Miss
- News Delhi HC issues notice in ED plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra
- Movies Thalapathy 63: Vijay To Set A New Record With The Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Of The Movie?
- Finance L&T Shares Hit Record High On Increasing Stake In Mindtree
- Education MBOSE Result 2019: Direct Link To Check SSLC & HSSLC Result 2019
- Sports Sachin Tendulkar passes his father's words of wisdom to son, advises Arjun Tendulkar to never take shortcuts
- Travel Karighatta Hill: Abode Of Tranquility And Adventure
- Automobiles Hyundai Could Offer The Verna & Elite i20 With A New Engine — Part Of Upcoming BS-VI Plans
- Lifestyle Pseudogout: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
Edimax launched 3-in-1 Dual-Band Wireless solution for Rs 12,365
Edimax launches 3-in-1 Dual-Band In-Wall PoE Access Point in India. All you need to know.
In the digital era, super-efficient wireless networks are an essential part of every business establishment. A good quality wireless network helps in speeding up processes and improves employee productivity. It gives easy access to important digital documents and other network resources that are required by employees to do their daily jobs. Keeping this in mind Edimax came up with an AC1200 3-in-1 Dual-Band In-Wall PoE Access Point.
Edimax AC1200 3-in-1 Dual-Band In-Wall PoE Access Point allows you to roam without losing connectivity, thereby increasing the ease of doing business. This award-winning product has the latest IEEE 802.11ac technology for wireless speed up to 1200mbps.
Edimax AC 1200 3-in-1 wireless solution is a stylish in-wall design. It is specifically made for existing building structures so that users can easily change in-wall wired Ethernet Jack to a wireless access point. The gadget is equipped for high-density BYOE usage, provided wide coverage and seamless mobility and multiple SSIDs, up to 32 for security management and it is priced at Rs.12,365.
One more important feature is the in-built RADIUS server: that can manage up to 256 user accounts. Edimax wireless solutions can easily be deployed in offices, hotels, schools, hostels, campuses, meeting rooms, airports etc.
Edimax is one of the receivers of awardees of the prestigious Taiwan excellence awards, the highest mark of excellence in innovation, offered by the Bureau of Foreign Trade supported TAITRA.