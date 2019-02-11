ENGLISH

Exclusive: Detel plans to launch a 100- inch Smart TV at an affordable price

Detel is also planning to set up a manufacturing plant in North India. However, he refused to divulge the investment details.

    India is witnessing a boom in the sales of affordable Smart TVs. A number of brands now offer budget Smart TVs that are gradually replacing the non-smart HD television sets in households.

    Exclusive: Detel plans to launch a 100- inch Smart TV

     

    Detel, a brand known for manufacturing budget smart TVs recently introduced a 19-inch Smart LCD TV for the masses at just Rs. 3,999.

    Detel is now making a big jump as it plans to introduce a massive 100-inch Smart TV in the coming months.

    "We are now planning to bring 100- inch Smart TV in the coming months," Detel MD Yogesh Bhatia told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction. Adding to that he said we are also planning to eight feature phones.

    Mr. Bhatia also told Gizbot that the company has plans to introduce three new smartphone models at affordable prices.

    Bhatia further said that the company is also planning to set up a manufacturing plant in North India. However, he refused to divulge the investment details.

    Meanwhile, Detel has announced an extended warranty on its complete range of LED TVs. The customer can buy the extended warranty within 1 month of purchase through Detel website and app.

    The extended warranty will be available for 24" to 55" LED TV starting from Rs. 1,199. As a limited period offer, the company is providing 4 years Extended Warranty on its highest selling 32" TV at just Rs 1,799.

    To further bring rejoice to its customers, Detel will also provide an extended warranty to its customers as an introductory offer until March 31, 2019. The company has tied up with 24/7 around, an appliance buddy for all home appliance post-purchase needs i.e. from Installation to Disposal.

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

