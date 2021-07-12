Exclusive: Infinix To Launch 40-Inch Smart TV Under X1 Series In July News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching two smart TVs, Infinix is all set to expand its portfolio in July. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker is planning to launch a 40-inch screen size Smart Tv by end of this month in India. The upcoming smart television will be under its X1 Smart Series.

Upcoming Infinix 40-Inch Screen Size Smart Television Details

"The upcoming Infinix smart television will have a 40-inch FHD display and thin Bezels," a source close to the development told Gizbot. He said that the smart TV will be certified Android TV and will have Bluetooth remote with hotkeys.

This means remote might have popular streaming platforms along with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Additionally, it is expected that smart TV will be lightweight. There is no information about the pricing, but another source said it will be priced aggressively.

Notably, Mi 4A Horizon Edition 100 cm (40 inches) is priced at Rs. 24,999, while iFFALCON by TCL 100.3 cm (40 inches) with Google assistant search and Dolby Audio is priced at Rs. 18,999 on Flipkart. Interestingly, Infinix smart TVs will be available on Flipkart as they have a partnership with the latter.

Apart from the 40-inch screen size, the company is planning to add a 50-inch screen soon on the Mediatek processor.

"We are planning to add two new screen sizes, where 40-inch will be available in July or August, while 55-inch is expected to launch later this year," the company's CEO, Anish Kapoor told Gizbot earlier. He also informed that the upcoming smart televisions will be priced above Rs. 20,000.

Infinix Upcoming Products

It is worth noting that the company is likely to launch its first 5G smartphone in the third quarter of this calendar year. Earlier, Infinix was planning to bring devices in Q2. But, supply constraints and the second wave of COVID- 19 have forced the company to delay it further.

In fact, Infinix is planning to launch two 5G smartphones with the MediaTek processor, which are expected to be priced above Rs. 15,000. Furthermore, the company is expected to add more products in its truly wireless range this year.

