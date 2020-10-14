Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Thomson Announces Discounts On PATH And OATH Smart Televisions News oi-Priyanka Dua

Thomson TV, a Super Plastronic brand has finally announced offers on its smart televisions on the upcoming Flipkart sale. The sale is scheduled for October 16, 2020, and will last until October 21, 2020. The Thomson will offer discounts on multiple models during the Big Billion Days. Under the new offer, the company has announced that it will provide a 10 percent discount on SBI cards.

Additionally, the company has shared that deals will start from Rs. 5,999, while deals on Android TV will start from Rs. 10,999. Besides, the company pointed out that its 32-inch HD Basic model will now be available at Rs. 8,499. On the other hand, the base price of the 32-inch television is now priced at Rs. 10,999 and the other variant is now available at Rs. 11,499.

The company is offering its OATHPRO at Rs. 22,499, whereas the 65-inch model, is priced at Rs. 45,999. Furthermore, the top-end model of the OATHPRO series, which has a 75-inch size is now available at Rs. 94,499 during the Big Billion sale. The company had launched this series in July 2020. Meanwhile, the CEO of SPPL Thomson smart television said that, "The online order volume has not only recovered to pre-COVID levels but has also recorded accelerated growth and we are projecting a sale of 200,000 units during this festive season."

List Of PATH Smart Television That Are Available On Discounts On Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

32PATH0011 -- Rs. 10,999

32PATH0011BL -- Rs. 11,499

40PATH7777 --Rs. 15,999

43PATH0009-- Rs. 18,999

43PATH4545 -- Rs. 22,499

50PATH1010 -- Rs. 24,499

55PATH5050 -- Rs. 28,999

List Of OATHPRO Smart Television On Flipkart Sale

43 OATHPRO 2000 -- Rs. 22,499

50 OATHPRO 1212 -- Rs. 27,499

55 OATHPRO 0101 -- Rs. 30,999

65 OATHPRO 2020 -- Rs. 45,999

75 OATHPRO 2121 -- Rs. 94,499

