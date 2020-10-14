ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Thomson Announces Discounts On PATH And OATH Smart Televisions

    By
    |

    Thomson TV, a Super Plastronic brand has finally announced offers on its smart televisions on the upcoming Flipkart sale. The sale is scheduled for October 16, 2020, and will last until October 21, 2020. The Thomson will offer discounts on multiple models during the Big Billion Days. Under the new offer, the company has announced that it will provide a 10 percent discount on SBI cards.

    Thomson Announces Discounts On PATH And OATH Smart Televisions

     

    Additionally, the company has shared that deals will start from Rs. 5,999, while deals on Android TV will start from Rs. 10,999. Besides, the company pointed out that its 32-inch HD Basic model will now be available at Rs. 8,499. On the other hand, the base price of the 32-inch television is now priced at Rs. 10,999 and the other variant is now available at Rs. 11,499.

    The company is offering its OATHPRO at Rs. 22,499, whereas the 65-inch model, is priced at Rs. 45,999. Furthermore, the top-end model of the OATHPRO series, which has a 75-inch size is now available at Rs. 94,499 during the Big Billion sale. The company had launched this series in July 2020. Meanwhile, the CEO of SPPL Thomson smart television said that, "The online order volume has not only recovered to pre-COVID levels but has also recorded accelerated growth and we are projecting a sale of 200,000 units during this festive season."

    List Of PATH Smart Television That Are Available On Discounts On Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

    • 32PATH0011 -- Rs. 10,999
    • 32PATH0011BL -- Rs. 11,499
    • 40PATH7777 --Rs. 15,999
    • 43PATH0009-- Rs. 18,999
    • 43PATH4545 -- Rs. 22,499
    • 50PATH1010 -- Rs. 24,499
    • 55PATH5050 -- Rs. 28,999

    List Of OATHPRO Smart Television On Flipkart Sale

    • 43 OATHPRO 2000 -- Rs. 22,499
    • 50 OATHPRO 1212 -- Rs. 27,499
    • 55 OATHPRO 0101 -- Rs. 30,999
    • 65 OATHPRO 2020 -- Rs. 45,999
    • 75 OATHPRO 2121 -- Rs. 94,499

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: thomson
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X