OnePlus TV U1 And OnePlus TV Y1 Officially Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 12,999

OnePlus TV 55U1 Specifications

The OnePlus TV 55U1 comes with a 55-inch 4K resolution display (3840 x 2160p), which is a VA panel. The display is powered by the Gamma Engine and offers 93 percent of DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Additional display enhancing features such as MEMC, super-resolution, and dynamic contrast are also present on the smart TV. The screen is also HDR, HDR10+, and HLG complaint and it works on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Coming to the sound aspect, the OnePlus TV 55U1 has a quad-speaker setup, capable of offering 30W sound along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio support. It produces a 3.0 channel sound with support for DTS-HD audio. In terms of connectivity, the smart TV supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and an RJ-45 ethernet port.

The OnePlus TV 55U1 is powered by the MediaTek MT5887 processor and is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB storage. As per the software, the TV runs on Android TV OS 9.0 with custom Oxygen Play Support.

OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 32Y1 Specifications

The major difference between the 32-inch and the 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1 is the display size and resolution. As the name suggests, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 has a 43-inch screen with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080p), whereas the OnePlus TV 32Y1 comes with a 32-inch screen with HD resolution (1366 x 768p). Both models offer an almost bezel-less display design with 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Both televisions have a 20W speaker setup, consisting of two 10W speakers with support for 2.0 channel audio output with Dolby Audio. These televisions are powered by a custom processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

In terms of software, they also run on Android 9.0 TV OS with Oxygen Play support. As per the connectivity, they just support single-channel Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) with Bluetooth 5.0 and an RJ-45 port for the wired ethernet connection.

OnePlus TV U1, OnePlus TV Y1 Pricing, And Availability

The OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, and the OnePlus TV 32Y1 will be available from on Amazon and OnePlus stores from July 5. The OnePlus TV 43Y1 and the OnePlus TV 32Y1 retails for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. Whereas the OnePlus TV 55U1 sells for Rs. 49,999, making it the most affordable 4K smart TV from OnePlus.

The OnePlus TV Y1 series offers a tremendous value for money, especially with the entry-level model costing just Rs. 12,999. Whereas the OnePlus TV U1 finally compete against the affordable 4K smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi and TCL. All three models also look a lot better than the products offered by the competition and are also expected to get better software support.