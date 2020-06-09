Upcoming OnePlus TV Will Cost Rs. 1X,999 In India News oi-Vivek

OnePlus launched its first set of smart TVs in India along with the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of affordable televisions in India and the company has officially confirmed that the price of the entry-level model will start at Rs. 1X,999.

It looks like the company might launch at least two models. The base model is likely to offer a 32-inch screen with HD (720p) resolution, whereas the 43-inch model is expected to offer FHD (1080p) resolution and these are expected to come with an IPS LCD panel with support for features like HDR and micro dimming to improve the image quality.

Considering the teaser shared by the brand, these televisions will have a higher screen-to-body ratio with minimal bezels, just like the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro. However, these televisions will not offer features like a retractable speaker setup.

As per the software, these TVs will run on the latest Android TV version with the integration of streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. Not just that, the television is also expected to offer a custom content recommendation as well. This model might not come with a fancy remote like the first model and might ship with a regular controller with support for Bluetooth technology for voice controls.

OnePlus TV Launch In India

The new series of OnePlus Televisions will be announced on July 2 and will be available exclusively on Amazon and the OnePlus India official website. When OnePlus launched its first set of televisions, they were considered as a bit expensive when compared to contemporaries. It looks like the company went back to the boardroom to create a smart TV that works well in India.

