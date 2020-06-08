New OnePlus TV India Launch Slated For July 2, Could Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As India is bouncing back from the lockdown and malls and shops are opening, consumers who want to purchase a new smart TV have a slew of affordable options. Already, there are brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vu, etc. that are dominating the smart TV market segment in the country. Now, it looks OnePlus that has premium smart TV will also launch affordable options in the country.

Last year, OnePlus launched a couple of 55-inch 4K QLED smart TVs with 50W speakers in the country starting from Rs. 69,900. Now, the company has confirmed that it will launch a new OnePlus TV in India on July 2. The OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the same via Twitter stating that they are making their premium smart TV experience more accessible to the Indian community with a Smarter TV.

OnePlus TV Launch On July 2

The teaser image shows the top angle of the upcoming OnePlus smart TV but does not reveal any details pertaining to it such as its size. One aspect that is expected is that this device could run Android 9 out-of-the-box. As per a new ET report, the upcoming OnePlus smart TV could be priced at $200 (approx. Rs. 15,000). Besides this, another mid-range OnePlus smart TV range is also on cards and these are expected to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 40,000.

Upcoming OnePlus TV Spotted

Recently, a new OnePlus TV carrying the model number 55UA0A00 was spotted on a Bluetooth SIG listing. Besides this TV, even a new remote control with the model number RC-003A was spotted. And, this upcoming TV is expected to feature a 55-inch panel and a new MediaTek processor.

What We Think

While OnePlus is said to be working on upcoming smart TVs with one of the devices pegged for a July 2nd launch in India, we can expect the company to rollout timely updates and features to these upcoming devices. Making this evident, the existing TVs from OnePlus are getting software updates that fix bugs. The latest OTA update 4 rolls out several fixes including improvements to the Ultra Smooth effect and Netflix server connectivity and third-party AirPlay service apps support among others.

