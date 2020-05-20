Next-Gen OnePlus TV, Remote Control Get Certified: Improved Chipset Likely News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, several smartphone brands such as Nokia, Motorola, etc. have started entering into the smart TV market segment. Likewise, OnePlus also forayed into this market with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. Both these smart TVs are already available but only in India as this is the largest market for the company. Now, it looks like OnePlus is working on the next-generation smart TVs with an improved processor.

Upcoming OnePlus TV Certified

In a recent development, a new OnePlus TV and OnePlus remote control have been spotted on Bluetooth SIG by 9to5Google. The only detail that we know regarding the upcoming OnePlus smart TV is that it will carry the model number 55UA0A00. It is believed that the new OnePlus smart TV could use an updated processor and might flaunt a 55-inch screen.

Furthermore, a new OnePlus remote control has also been certified. This is strange as most smart TV brands use the same remote for a specific series of smart TVs or even the entire portfolio.

What To Expect

While the already available OnePlus smart TV models use the MediaTek MT5670 SoC, which was announced just a day prior to the unveiling of the previous generation TVs from the company. This makes us believe that the same can happen with the upcoming OnePlus TV models as well.

The OnePlus TV Q1 series comes with a 55-inch QLED panel and runs Android TV featuring OxygenPlay content integration service along with partnership from multiple OTT platforms. Notably, the difference between the two models in the OnePlus TV Q1 series is that the standard version does not have the inbuilt soundbar while the Pro variant has retractable speakers with a soundbar.

We can expect the upcoming OnePlus smart TV to arrive with improved specifications and features as compared to the previous generation models. As the OnePlus TV Q1 series is priced starting from Rs. 69,999, we can expect the upcoming improved model to be priced relatively more expensive. However, we are yet to come across an official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the same.

