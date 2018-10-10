Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Grab heavy discounts on Thomson Smart TVs

Thomson has announced heavy discounts on all its models including the new 50 and 55 4k UHD TVs.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India, said: "The feedback we get from the customers has been positive they're now waiting for some exciting deals, and this year we are all set to offer a great set of deals to cater our customers.

He further adds as you know big billion days is one of the biggest sales in India and Thomson is one of the biggest brands on Flipkart so the kind of sales we are hoping for huge and we are hoping for an amazing feedback."

As a part of its offers, Thomsom Smart TVs will be available from Rs. 55-inch Smart 4K at Rs. 36999. The 50-inch and 43-inch Thomson 4K Smart TV will be available at an offer price of Rs 30,999 and Rs 24,999 respectively

"Thomson is targeting to sell more than 100,000 units this Diwali season. We will be one of the fastest smart TV brands in the country," Marwah added.

Furthermore, the company has recently made a revenue projection of Rs 600 crore by the end of this year.

For those who are not aware, Thomson has recently announced the launch of UHD Smart TVs in big screen sizes of 50 and 55 inches with a starting price of Rs. 33, 999.

The Thomson TV comes with Samsung Display Panel and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by a CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz with Mali-T720 for graphics with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

It has a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 UHD 4K HDR, 20 watt Box speakers. It also features CA53 Dual Core 1.4GHz CPU, 5.0 My wall OS.