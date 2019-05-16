ENGLISH

    Big Shopping Days: Thomson offers discounts on Smart TVs

    The TV comes with a Samsung display panel and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It supports 18 language content including Netflix and Amazon Prime services.

    Thomson has announced price drops on all its TV models, including the newly launched 40 4k TV sets during the five days long Flipkart BSD festival.

    Thomson is offering smart TVs for a price starting from Rs. 10,999 to Rs.33,999 and non - smart TVs from Rs. 7499.

    THOMSON had recently launched UD9 40-inch 4K Android-powered TV is priced at Rs. 20,999/- will be available for purchase online on Flipkart's platform.

    The TV comes with a Samsung display panel and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It supports 18 language content including Netflix and Amazon Prime services. It can play also play 4K videos from YouTube. Besides this, the TV is powered by a dual-core processor with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

    This is THOMSON's biggest price cuts before the Flipkart Big Billions Days Sale.

    Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, and Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India said: "Flipkart BSD Sale has always been important for us. This year Thomson will be offering some great deals and will be dropping prices for the first time in 2019."

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Price List

    Thomson B9 Pro 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV: Rs. 10,999
    Thomson B9 Pro 102cm (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV: Rs. 16,999
    Thomson UD9 (40TH1000) 40-inch 4K Smart TV: Rs. 19,999
    Thomson UD9 Series 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD: Rs. 23,999
    Thomson 43TH6000 (43-inch) LED Smart TV: Rs. 23,999
    Thomson UD9 124cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV: Rs. 29,999
    Thomson UD9 140cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV: Rs. 33,999

    Non-Smart TVs

    Thomson R9 60cm (24 inch) HD Ready LED TV: Rs. 7,499
    Thomson R9 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV: Rs. 8,999
    Thomson R9 122cm (48 inch) Full HD LED TV: Rs. 20,499

