Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Get exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy J6 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Galaxy Note 8 is available for Rs 36,990 and the Galaxy J6 for Rs 9,490 during the Flipkart sale.

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is hosting its Big Shopping Days sale starting today in India. As a part of the sale, the company will be offering a wider range of smartphones and laptops with exciting discount offers. The sale which kick starts today will be live till May 19.

During the sale, two of Samsung's popular Galaxy smartphones will be available for purchase at a discounted price. The premium Galaxy Note 8 and the affordable Galaxy J6 are getting special discounts at the Big Shopping Days sale. The company has announced some exciting deals on the purchase of both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy J6 pricing and sale offers:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India back in 2017 with an original price tag of Rs 67,900. The device received a massive permanent price cut of Rs 12,000 last year. Following which, the device was selling for Rs 55,990 in the market. Now, the premium device can be purchased for Rs 36,990 during the Flipkart sale. Additionally, users making the purchase using their HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will get an instant discount of 10 percent. Users can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on exchanging any of the older smartphones.

On the other hand, the Galaxy J6 was launched last year with a starting price tag of Rs 13,999. However, one can get the device just for Rs 9,490 during the Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart. The other offers in the mix include a 10 percent cash back if you buy the device using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Both the devices will be up for grabs starting today and the offer will be valid till May 19.

As for the specifications, the flagship Galaxy Note 8 runs on an Exynos 8895 CPU with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage space. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. It has a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display panel with FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. The device has a dual primary camera module with a 12MP+12MP sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera up front. Backing it up is a 3300mAh battery with quick charge support.

The Galaxy J6 comes with an Exynos 7870 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features a single 13MP (f/1.9) aperture primary camera at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash. The device comes with a 5.6-inch AMOLED display that has HD+ resolution. To keep the processor ticking, there is a non-removable 3,000mAh battery packed inside the device.