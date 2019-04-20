Samsung rolls out Galaxy J6 Android Pie firmware in India

ENGLISH

    A few weeks ago Samsung dished out the Android Pie update to Galaxy J6 smartphone. Now, the company is rolling the update for Galaxy J6 smartphone in India. The affordable Galaxy J6 was launched last year in May with Android Oreo OS. It has joined the Android Pie bandwagon soon after the Galaxy J8 received this update. The update brings along Samsung's latest One UI skin along with the Android Pie elements.

    The new Android Pie update for the Galaxy J6 in India carries the same firmware build as the update released in Italy. The firmware build which the smartphone carries is J600FNXXU3BSD1. The update also brings along the March 2019 Android security patch. It is unknown when Samsung will push out the April 2019 Android security patch for the device.

    As with the usual update rollouts, this update is also being released as an OTA. The Samsung Galaxy J6 users will receive the update notification on their respective smartphones. Samsung is rolling out the update in a phased manner and it should reach all the Galaxy J6 users in India gradually.

    As for the changelog, in addition to the Android security patch, the update introduces the usual Android Pie goodies to the device. It also revamps the UI with new navigation buttons and dark mode etc. If in case you own a Galaxy J6 smartphone and do not receive the update notification, make sure you check it manually. You can check it manually in the Software update section which can be located in the Settings tab.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2019
