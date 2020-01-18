Flipkart Republic Day Sale And Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Top Deals From Top Smart TVs Brands News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Flipkart and Amazon have announced offers on the ongoing sale. The sale is on and will last till January 22. The e-commerce giants have announced that they are offering the best deals on smart TVs. So here is a complete list of deals offered by the online platforms on smart TVs.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale On Smart TVs: Details

Flipkart is back with another sale and this time the company has announced that it is offering a 75 percent discount on smart televisions. In fact, Samsung also has announced that its 55-inch and 65-inch Frame QLED TV will be now available on Flipkart. The company has also announced that it is offering a 10-year warranty on screen and a two-year warranty on the panel. In addition, the user will get full support within four hours after delivery.

The Frame QLED TV 55-inch will cost you Rs. 84,990. However, if a customer is paying through debit, credit cards, and net banking will get cashback benefits of Rs. 3,000. Whereas, the 65-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs. 1,59,990. This is the first time that the company has introduced this television in India.

Apart from that, the company is offering discounts on Mi LED Smart TV 4A 100 cm, Mi LED Smart TV 4X 108 cm, Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 108 cm (43), iFFALCON by TCL 100.3cm (40) Full HD LED Smart Android TV, Thomson B9 Pro 102cm (40) Full HD LED Smart TV, LG All-in-One 108cm (43 ) Full HD LED Smart TV, Samsung Super 6 108cm, Motorola 109cm (43 ) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV, and Vu 100cm (40) Full HD LED Smart TV.

Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers On Smart TVs: Details

Interestingly, Amazon is offering discounts on many smart TVs during the sale. The company has announced that OnePlus 55Q1 TV will be available Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay cashback offer. Similarly, the high-end variant OnePlus 55Q1 Pro will be available at Rs. 15,000 cashback on Amazon Pay wallet.

Besides, the company is offering LG's 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs. 35,999 as against Rs. 54,900. Vu's 32-inch HD Android TV will be available at Rs. 10,999. While LG 32-inch HD Ready smart TV will cost you Rs. 13,999. The Samsung Series 6 55-inch 4K smart TV will be available at Rs. 52,999 on Amazon sale.

