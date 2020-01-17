Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specifications Revealed! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The next-generation Samsung flagship smartphones are alleged to be launched under the Galaxy S20 series. And, the Galaxy Unpacked event for the launch of these devices could happen on February 11 in San Francisco. While we are just a few weeks ahead of this event, several leaks and speculations are hitting the web revealing what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung biggies.

In a recent development, the camera details of the Galaxy S20 smartphones have come to light. Going by the latest reports, the Galaxy S20 series might use camera sensors from both Samsung and Sony. Besides these, the camera resolution for both smartphones has been hinted.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Camera Details Leak

A new leak by Sumahoinfo via GSMArena breaks down the multiple camera sensors of the three smartphones expected to be launched under the Galaxy S20 lineup. Before we get into the details, here is a table detailing the same.

Camera Sensor Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Primary sensor 108MP S5KHM1 12MP IMX555, 1.8µm 12MP IMX555, 1.8µm Zoom Sensor 48MP IMX586, 1/2", 0.8µm 64MP S5KGW 64MP S5KGW Ultra-wide-angle sensor 44MP S5KGH1, 1/1.26", 0.7µm 12MP S5K2LA 12MP S5K2LA ToF Sensor IMX518 IMX516 - Selfie Sensor 10MP IMX375, 1/3.2", 1.22µm 10MP IMX375, 1/3.2", 1.22µm 10MP IMX375, 1/3.2", 1.22µm

Detailing on the same, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is the top-of-the-line variant in the series is likely to use a 108MP primary S5KHM1 sensor. There will be a 44MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor, a Sony IX586 telephoto lens, and a 48MP Quad Bayer sensor.

When it comes to the Galaxy S20+, it will arrive with a 12MP Sony IMX555 primary sensor, a 64MP S5KGW secondary sensor, a 12MP S5K2LA tertiary sensor, and an IMX516 ToF sensor. The selfie camera sensor is believed to be identical for all these models. Notably, the Galaxy S20, which is the low-end variant in the lineup is said to miss out on a fourth ToF sensor and the other aspects are identical to those of the Galaxy S20+.

What We Think

Though speculations point out that the Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera sensor details, it remains to be seen if these are the final ones. Notably, these details do not come from an official source, so there are increased chances for these to vary in the final product. We can get to know about the same only when the devices are unveiled officially.

