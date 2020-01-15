Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus To Offer 120Hz Display And Come Sans 3.5mm Headphone Jack News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event on February 11, 2020. The upcoming flagship series will be launched comprising the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Lite. The internet is flooded with the leaks surrounding the upcoming flagship series. We recently came across the leaked live images of the Galaxy S20 Plus revealing the design. Now, some more features of the device have been confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Key Features Leaked

A report from XDA developers gives an insight into the hardware of the Galaxy S20 Plus. Starting with the display, the device is said to feature a tall display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 3200 x 1400 pixels resolution.

While the display size is not revealed, the handset has been earlier tipped with an AMOLED display measuring between 6.3-inches to 6.9-inches. Besides, the device is reportedly going to offer a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

If this is true, then the Galaxy S20 will be the first smartphone series by Samsung to be equipped with a higher refresh rate. The company has currently only 60Hz display on its smartphones.

The leaked images suggest both the options in the screen refresh rate adjustment settings (60Hz and 120Hz). This means you will need to select the desired refresh rate manually. The report also suggests an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

This contradicts the previous reports indicating an optical-fingerprint scanner for security. Additional features confirmed include USB Type-C port and a missing 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is said to ship with AKG USB Type-C earphones and a Super Fast Charger.

A leaked video of the Galaxy S20 Plus reiterates a dual-punch hole for the selfie camera. The handset is expected to draw its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor.

The smartphone is said to be available in 12GB RAM+ 128GB configuration and run on Android 10 OS wrapped around a custom One UI 2.0 skin.

The company might launch the device is multiple configurations, but it can't be said for sure. Backing up the unit could be a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India