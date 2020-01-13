Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Hit The Web News oi-Vivek

Samsung to unpack its upcoming flagship smartphones -- the Galaxy S20 series on February 11. The company is likely to launch at least three smartphones, besides the brand is also expected to showcase its second foldable smartphone as well. Most of the smartphones get leaked before launch and the Galaxy S20+ 5G's live images have also surfaced online.

Front the front, the Galaxy S20+ 5G looks a lot similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with an almost bezel-less screen and an Infinity-O style notch at the top. The display has slight curves and it is most likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

One interesting finding from the leaked images is the fact that the display is curved ever-so-slightly, compared to the Galaxy Note 10+ or the Galaxy S10+. The smartphone is expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on both sides.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is expected to be the high-end model of the lot, which will either be powered by an Exynos 990 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The model that launches in India is most likely to be based on the Exynos process and might not support the 5G network.

The rear panel of the phone has a rectangular camera housing with four sensors, one of them being speculated to be a 108MP camera. Besides the main lens, the phone is expected to include a dedicated telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D ToF sensor.

As per the leaks and speculations, the Galaxy S20+ 5G is expected to be the most powerful Android smartphone, at least at the time of launch. It is expected to set a new benchmark in both photography and performance and is also speculated to offer new features, which will be unveiled at the launch event.

