Google Nest Hub India Launch Date And Expected Price Leak

Google Next Hub, which was announced as the Google Home Hub could be launched in India sometime in the next week, claims a recent report. It is a smart home display powered by Google Assistant and is believed to be priced at Rs. 8,999 in the country.

Initially, Google unveiled the Next Hub back in 2018 to compete against the likes of Amazon Echo Show, which has a touch screen device and powered by the voice assistant - Amazon Alexa.

Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped

As per the Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, the Google Nest Hub could be launched in India next week for Rs. 8,999. The speculated price is much cheaper than the cost of the device in the US, which is $129 (approx. Rs. 9,200) via the Google Store.

Following the rebranding of the Home Hub to Nest Hub in October last year, the company came up with a new variant of the smart display called Nest Hub Max. Notably, at the Google I/O Developer conference in May this year, the company put all its Google Home smart home devices under the Nest brand.

Both the Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max support Google Assistant and have preloaded apps including YouTube for watching videos. At the Google I/O Developer Conference 2019, the company revealed that it will launch the Nest Hub in 12 new markets including India. The Nest Hub Max is already available in Australia, US and UK.

Google Nest Hub Features

Google Nest Hub is the company's Assistant Smart Display, which comes after the launch of the Home Mini and Home Max in 2017. The highlight of this device is the presence of a 7-inch display and Google features such as Photos, Maps and Search redesigned for the Hub. It comes with a new feature called Ambient EQ, which uses an imaging algorithm to fine-tune colors and brightness of the screen and a dedicated sensor.

The Google Home Hub can recognize who is speaking to it and provide a personalized experience for each user in a home. It also has a Home View feature, which is a dashboard for every smart device in your home. It can be connected with over 200 million devices and up to 10,000 smart devices from over 1,000 brands.

What To Expect From Google Nest Hub

Given that the Google Nest Hub is likely to be launched in India at a relatively affordable pricing in India, we can expect it to give a touch competition to the other smart home devices in the country including Amazon Echo Show. We can get to know further details after the launch of the Google Nest Hub in the country.

