Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a series, Android Q, and a lot more to be announced today

Google I/O keynote starts at 10:30 pm tonight. Stay tuned for new Pixel smartphones, Android Q and a lot more new updates.

Google I/O 2019 starts tonight and is expected to bring exciting new products both in hardware and software categories for the end-users. This year, Google is set to use the stage to make key announcements for the new affordable Pixel smartphones, the all-new Android Q operating system and a lot more for its user base across the globe.

The annual developer event is taking place in Mountain View, California and is going to be streamed live at 10:30 pm IST. Besides the new Pixel devices and new mobile OS, Google is also expected to talk about developments in the company's widely popular applications such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, and much more. Let's find out in details about this year's Google I/O 2019.

Google Pixel 3a Series- Affordable Pixels are almost here

The much talked about affordable Google Pixel phones are undoubtedly going to be the highlight of this year's annual developer conference. Even much before Google I/O 2019, the new Pixel 3a series smartphones have been a talk of the town. Almost everything about the new affordable Pixels has been already leaked online. Just today we saw a massive leak talking about the entire detailed spec-sheet of the Pixel 3a smartphone. However, it is always better to wait for the official event to better understand about the new product.

That said, Google is expected to unveil two new Pixel smartphones- Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The screen sizes will differ and the new affordable Pixels will be backed by Snapdragon 670 chipset. There will be no compromises on the rear camera department though with the bigger of the affordable Pixels, i.e. Pixel 3a XL.

Android Q- New Mobile OS for Android smartphones

At tonight's event, Google will officially unveil the Beta 3 version of Android 10 Q. The Beta 2 version of Android Q was recently rolled out by Google for Pixel phones and brought a lot of visual changes in the overall UI. You can install the second beta of Android Q by signing up for the beta program.

For the tonight's Beta 3 version of Android Q, we can expect a host of new features. Google can talk a lot about the newest version of Google's navigation gestures, Dark mode, newly added security features and even information related to support for foldable displays. Google is also expected to talk about the support for 64-bit apps on new version of mobile OS. Overall, the search engine giant is going to give its users a lot to talk about in the coming months. I am quite exited to find out what Google is going to deliver on the software side.

Nest Hub Max

In addition to the new Pixel phones, Google is also expected to unveil the all-new Nest Hub Max smart screen. By what we know so far, the Nest Hub max is going to a bigger and better version of the Google Home smart assistant. It is going to rival the Amazon Echo Show, the smart screen that was recently unveiled in India at Rs. 22,990.

The Nest hub is also expected to feature a 10-inch display with a front-facing camera to offer support for Google Duo video calls. The Nest Hub Max will be powered by Google Assistant and will offer stereo speakers to step up the audio game. It will be interesting to find out the pricing of Google's new smart assistant as Amazon has already up the ante with Echo Show.

Besides these three major developments, we are also expecting Google to talk about developments in Google lens, Chrome OS, Google's new game-streaming service- Stadia, YouTube, Google Maps, and even developments in Google Photos. It's going to be an action-packed event and we will make sure you get all the major updates from the event.

How to watch Google I/O 2019 livestream

At last, you can tune in to Google I/O livestream on YouTube and on the Google's I/O website. The keynote starts at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned.