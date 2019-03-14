Android Q Beta 1 released for select smartphones: Top Android Q features News oi-Vivek Android Q Beta 1 is now available for all three generations of Pixel smartphones

Google has officially released the first beta build of the Android Q OS, the Android 9 Pie successor to the select Pixel smartphones. The Android Q Beta 1 is now available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

Users can manually download and install the update using the ADB method or can register on the Android Developers platform to get an OTA update.

Android Q rollout timeline

The system-wide dark mode is still missing from the first Beta of Android Q, which is expected to be included in the future software update. The overall UI of the Android Q beta is similar to the Android 9 Pie with some fine-tunes, which further enhances the smartphone user experience. According to Google, the second Beta will land in April, whereas the 3rd Beta is scheduled to be released in May, and the fourth beta will be available in June.

The 5th and 6th Beta will be used to squash the bugs found on the previous builds, and the global stable Android Q will be made official in the Q3 of 2018. And the Pixel series of smartphones are expected to be the first set of devices to receive the update.

Android Q features

Support for smartphones with foldable display (Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X)

Sharing shortcuts to help data sharing (like photos) between apps

Settings panel to access quick toggles like Wi-Fi, NFC, and Mobile internet on specific apps

Connectivity permissions, privacy, and security

Improved peer-to-peer and internet connectivity

Wi-Fi performance mode to enhance the speed and agility of the Wi-Fi network, offering high-speed and low-latency connection

Dynamic Depth Format to store the depth information captured from a camera in a separate file, which helps to tweak the bokeh effect after capturing the image

New audio and video codecs like Codec AV1 and HDR10+

Native MIDI API to help application developers

ANGLE on Vulkan

ART performance improvements to improve app launch time while consuming less memory