Android Q on Google Pixel 3 XL spotted on Geekbench

There are many smartphone manufacturers who have started pushing Android Pie to their smartphones. Google announced the Android Pie back in June this year and the actual rollout begun in October. Where other companies are stilling working on the rolling out of Android Pie, Google has stated the development of its next-gen Android Q.

No one still knows that how the upcoming OS will work and what will be the name. But it seems that the search giant has already started working on the update. It has been reported that Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone is listed on Geekbench with upcoming Android Q. According to reports, an alpha package is already being tested.

The listing also revealed the scoring of Google Pixel 3XL which is 2404 and 8510 along with Qualcomm chipset and 4 GB RAM. Its too early to know or to expect anything from the upcoming Android Q, because the Android Pie has just started reaching to all the devices and there are much to explore in the Pie. Last week Google confirmed that all devices shipped with Android Pie would be on the faster upgrade platform. The company also said that the AOSP source code is fixed now which means developers can prepare for the future operating system in advance.

Recently it has been reported that Google is bringing the Call Screen feature to its Pixel 3 smartphone. This feature is a part of the Google Assistant. Call Screen works on AI and helps users to screen out spam calls. Basically, when a call appear user have the option to Accept, Reject and Screen call in the Pixel 3.

The moment you choose Call screen, the Google Assistant will pop-up a transcribe window and respond to the call. AI will transcribe all the conversation with the caller, based on the transcription you can decide whether to take the call or reject it.

