Android Q: What do we know about the 10th iteration of Mobile OS from Google?

Support foldable display

Just after the announcement of the foldable smartphone at SDC 2018 (Samsung Developer's Conference), Google confirmed that the Android OS will support smartphones with foldable displays. With this feature, more app developers can customise apps and games, especially for smartphones with foldable displays.

Improved Treble support

Google introduced Project Treble with Android 8 Oreo, and with the Android Q, the search engine giant will improve the Treble compatibility. With the Android Q, users will be allowed to flash GSI (generic system images) on any smartphone with Android Q, to enable faster software updates.

Run two apps simultaneously

Google introduced the split screen feature with the Android 7 Nougat. With the Android Q update, the company will improve the overall multi-tasking experience on the smartphones with Android Q. This will be especially useful for smartphones with 6-inch or bigger screen real-estate.

Warn about the older apps

Android Q will also warn the users, who try to install apps that are based on Android Lollipop or older source code. As apps based on Android Lollipop or the older version of Android OS will not be able to utilise the complete features of a smartphone.

Android Q to use Vulkan API for UI rendering

Android Q is also expected to use Vulkan API to offer improved API rending, to offer a better user experience.