Android Q to borrow iOS 12 features: Native Face ID support, Dark theme mode and more

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai has officially unveiled the date and venue for the Google I/O 2019. Rumors mills have started to pour in the details about the upcoming major Android OS, the Android Q, which is most likely to become official at I/O 2019. Here are the possible features that Android Q might behold.

Android Q expected features

iPhone XS Like Face ID

Rumors suggest that the Android Q will natively support Apple iPhone XS like Face ID based on 3D sensors, flood illuminators and more. This hints that the upcoming flagship Pixel smartphone aka the Google Pixel 4 is expected to feature a full-fledged face recognition system to replace the fingerprint sensor.

System-wide dark theme

Google is currently updating most of the apps and games to support dark mode, which will help the conserve the battery, especially in smartphones with an OLED display. With system-wide Dark mode theme, smartphones running on Android Q will offer better battery backup, especially the flagship smartphones with an OLED display.

Permission revamp

Android Q is expected to feature a new process to give apps and games access/permission to access certain features, increasing the privacy of the user. In Android Q users will be able to control features like access to camera and microphone.

Desktop mode

Android Q is expected to support native desktop mode, similar to the Samsung DEX, where a user can connect an Android smartphone to a television using a thunderbolt or display port using the USB type C port. With this feature, users can use their smartphones as computers by connecting it to an external monitor or display.

New fonts and icons

Android Q is expected to offer better customization features compared to Android 9 Pie. In Android Q, users will be able to change fonts and icon packs without installing third party apps or rooting the smartphone.

Background clipboard access

Android Q is expected to offer control over apps which can access clipboard content. As in Android 9 Pie, most of the apps can access and read clipboard. This will further enhance user privacy.