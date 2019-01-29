ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Android Q to borrow iOS 12 features: Native Face ID support, Dark theme mode and more

Android Q will be unveiled at I/O 2019

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google CEO, Sundar Pichai has officially unveiled the date and venue for the Google I/O 2019. Rumors mills have started to pour in the details about the upcoming major Android OS, the Android Q, which is most likely to become official at I/O 2019. Here are the possible features that Android Q might behold.

    Android Q to borrow iOS 12 features: Native Face ID support and more
    Source: XDA

     

    Android Q expected features

    iPhone XS Like Face ID

    Rumors suggest that the Android Q will natively support Apple iPhone XS like Face ID based on 3D sensors, flood illuminators and more. This hints that the upcoming flagship Pixel smartphone aka the Google Pixel 4 is expected to feature a full-fledged face recognition system to replace the fingerprint sensor.

    System-wide dark theme

    Google is currently updating most of the apps and games to support dark mode, which will help the conserve the battery, especially in smartphones with an OLED display. With system-wide Dark mode theme, smartphones running on Android Q will offer better battery backup, especially the flagship smartphones with an OLED display.

    Permission revamp

    Android Q is expected to feature a new process to give apps and games access/permission to access certain features, increasing the privacy of the user. In Android Q users will be able to control features like access to camera and microphone.

    Desktop mode

    Android Q is expected to support native desktop mode, similar to the Samsung DEX, where a user can connect an Android smartphone to a television using a thunderbolt or display port using the USB type C port. With this feature, users can use their smartphones as computers by connecting it to an external monitor or display.

    New fonts and icons

    Android Q is expected to offer better customization features compared to Android 9 Pie. In Android Q, users will be able to change fonts and icon packs without installing third party apps or rooting the smartphone.

    Background clipboard access

     

    Android Q is expected to offer control over apps which can access clipboard content. As in Android 9 Pie, most of the apps can access and read clipboard. This will further enhance user privacy.

    Read More About: android q news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue