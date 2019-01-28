Google I/O 2019 date and venue announced: Everything you need to know

Sundar Pichai, CEO Google has officially confirmed about the upcoming developer's Google's Developers event, Google I/O 2019. According to the latest tweet from Sundar, the Google I/O 2019 will be at Shoreline Amphitheatre from 7th May to 9th of May 2019.

For the third time in a row, Google is hosting the I/O 2019 at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California. As of now, there is no information on what's cooking in the upcoming Google event. However, considering the previous I/O event, the company is most likely to announce the following aspects.

Glad the transmission was received:) See you at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 7-9 for this year's I/O! #io19 pic.twitter.com/CXWpQR4Eza — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 25, 2019

Android Q

Google will announce the features of the upcoming Android OS, Android Q at the I/O 2019, where the company will also share the details to install test/beta ROM on select Android smartphones, which includes Pixel and other smartphones launched in 2018.

Android Q is expected to pack in a bunch of new features, including the system-wide dark theme to offer better battery life, revamped app permission and more. Android Q public beta will be available for the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL for sure for the day of the announcement.

Hardware

The search engine giant is most likely to announce the much anticipated Google Pixel 3 Lite, and Google Pixel 3 Lite XL with the same camera unit as the standard Pixel 3 with sub-par build quality at an affordable price.

These smartphones will be powered by the 600 series Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Unlike the standard Pixel 3, these smartphones will not support wireless charging or IP rating. However, the Pixel 3 Lite and the "XL" comes with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company recently acquired a part of smartwatch technology from Fossil, and Google is most likely to showcase the first smart watch designed and engineered by Google with the latest WatchOS.