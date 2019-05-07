Google Pixel 3a: Entire specsheet leaks before official launch event News oi-Karan Sharma Google Pixel 3a specsheet leaked ahead of the official launch revealing all the details about the smartphone.

Search giant Google is said to be working on its upcoming Pixel 3a and there are already many rumors on the web about the specification. Now in the latest report Roland Quandt a famous tipster has revealed the entire specsheet of the Google Pixel 3a on his Twitter handle.

According to the specsheet shared by Quandt, the upcoming Google Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED with a resolution of 2220x1080 pixel with a pixel density of 441dpi. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. The listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 615.

The specsheet also revealed that the smartphone will be backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Just like any other Pixel phone, this one will also not arrive with an expandable memory slot.

On the optical front, the affordable Pixel 3a is said to sports a single rear camera setup with 12.2-megapixel, double pixel sensor. It will also support Autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, Optical and electronic image stabilization with an angle view of 76 degrees.At the front, the Pixel phone will house an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 3a specsheet (translated) pic.twitter.com/AGBF3ITw3v — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019

On the connectivity part, the Pixel 3a will offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Google Cast. The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery. The affordable also comes with USB-CTM adapter 18W with USB-PD 2.0 Quick charge support. The specsheet also confirmed that the Pixel 3a will arrive in the global market in Just Black color option.

So this is all about the latest specs leak about the upcoming Pixel 3a. However, the company is yet to confirm any details about the smartphone, so we must suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the smartphone.

