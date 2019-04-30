Google Pixel 3a stops by Geekbench with Snapdragon 670 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Geekbench listing of Pixel 3a suggests 4GB RAM and Android Pie OS.

Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a are one of the most anticipated launches of 2019. The tech giant is speculated to introduce its latest affordable smartphone lineup at I/0 2019 event. The Pixel 3a duo is has been surrounded by numerous leaks. Even, the company listed the device accidentally on its platform confirming its launch and some of the specifications. The Pixel 3a duo had also shown up on Geekbench earlier with a Snapdragon processor. Now, they have made their way once again on the benchmarking platform along with some specifications.

The Google Pixel 3a latest Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor. The bigger Pixel 3a XL will run on a premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor. Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will ship with Android 9 Pie OS, suggests the listing.The Snapdragon 670 processor on the Pixel 3a will be paired with 4GB of RAM to handle all the multitasking with ease.

As for the single-core and multi-core tests scores for the Pixel 3a, the device logged 1625 points in the single-core test and 5206 points in the multi-core test. The device was recently leaked in a purple color option online. The new color option was tipped by a known leakster, Evan Blass.

The other leaks surrounding the upcoming mid-range Pixel 3a smartphone suggested a single lens primary rear and front camera setup. While the rear camera is said to house a 12.2 MP sensor, the front camera of the device might pack an 8MP lens. The smartphone might draw its power from a 3000mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support.

