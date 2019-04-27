Google Pixel 3a new leak hints purple color variant News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The new color variant of the device has been tipped by the popular leakster, Evan Blass.

Google is all set to introduce its affordable Pixel smartphones for the masses. The tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel 3a duo at its annual developer conference I/0 2019. Both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have been spotted numerous times over the web along with the hardware which they are expected to offer. Now, in the latest leak ahead of the official launch of the new Pixel lineup, a new color variant of the Pixel 3a has been suggested.

The latest information comes from a popular leakster called Evan Blass who is also called as EvLeaks. Blass has leaked a new color option of the Pixel 3a via his official Twitter handle. The Pixel 3a latest leak reveals a purple color option which is different from the previous-gen Pixel smartphones.

The leaked image of the Pixel smartphone showcases the rear panel of the device. The smartphone can be seen featuring a similar design as the flagship Pixel 3. The device could be crafted out of plastic. While the upper half of the rear panel has a purple shade, the bottom panel appears to be white. The volume rocker can also be seen in a purple color along with the yellow power key on the right panel.

Just to recap, the Google Pixel 3a is expected to feature a single lens rear and selfie camera setup. The camera setup will comprise of a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB RAM. The smartphone will offer either 32GB or 64GB internal storage. It could feature a 5.7-inch OLED display panel with an FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is speculated to make use of a 3000mAH battery unit under its hood.

