Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL new leak hints at pricing details News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Pixel 3a will retail for CAD $649, whereas, the Pixel 3a XL will come with a price tag of CAD $799 (roughly around Rs 41,509).

Google Pixel smartphone series is the undeniably amongst the top flagship smartphones which offer a premium user experience. We all know that the technology giant is now working on working on an affordable version of its Pixel lineup. The new lineup which consists of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a have been leaked almost entirely via accidental listings and other leaks. Now, some fresh leaks give us an idea about the pricing of the Pixel 3a duo.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price leaks:

The latest leak comes in the form of a screenshot which hints at the pricing of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in the Canadian market. The leak suggests that the standard Pixel 3a will retail for CAD $649 (approx Rs 33,715). On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL will come with a price tag of CAD $799 (roughly around Rs 41,509). This indicates that both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a are premium-mid range smartphones considering the price point.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 XL rumored specifications and features:

The Pixel 3a duo is expected to run on Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB RAM to handle all of the multitasking. Both the devices have recently cleared IMDA certification with model number G020B and G020F.

Both the devices will pack high-end display panels. The Pixel 3a will flaunt a 5.6-inch display panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The Pixel 3a will also feature the same display panel but will b slightly bigger at 6.0-inches.

Google has also accidentally listed both the devices on its ARCore support list which indicates at an imminent launch. We are still waiting for Google to announce the official launch date of the Pixel 3a duo and will keep you posted on the same.

via