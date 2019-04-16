ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL new leak hints at pricing details

    The Pixel 3a will retail for CAD $649, whereas, the Pixel 3a XL will come with a price tag of CAD $799 (roughly around Rs 41,509).

    By
    |

    Google Pixel smartphone series is the undeniably amongst the top flagship smartphones which offer a premium user experience. We all know that the technology giant is now working on working on an affordable version of its Pixel lineup. The new lineup which consists of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a have been leaked almost entirely via accidental listings and other leaks. Now, some fresh leaks give us an idea about the pricing of the Pixel 3a duo.

    Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL new leak hints at pricing details

     

    Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price leaks:

    The latest leak comes in the form of a screenshot which hints at the pricing of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in the Canadian market. The leak suggests that the standard Pixel 3a will retail for CAD $649 (approx Rs 33,715). On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL will come with a price tag of CAD $799 (roughly around Rs 41,509). This indicates that both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a are premium-mid range smartphones considering the price point.

    Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 XL rumored specifications and features:

    The Pixel 3a duo is expected to run on Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB RAM to handle all of the multitasking. Both the devices have recently cleared IMDA certification with model number G020B and G020F.

    Both the devices will pack high-end display panels. The Pixel 3a will flaunt a 5.6-inch display panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The Pixel 3a will also feature the same display panel but will b slightly bigger at 6.0-inches.

    Google has also accidentally listed both the devices on its ARCore support list which indicates at an imminent launch. We are still waiting for Google to announce the official launch date of the Pixel 3a duo and will keep you posted on the same.

    via

    Read More About: google pixel 3a smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue