Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL leaked cases reveal key design elements

Google's upcoming affordable Pixel smartphone lineup is the next anticipated smartphone launch we all are waiting for. The Pixel 3a duo has been emerging online through numerous leaks and rumors. Even the tech giant itself accidentally leaked the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL on its official store. Now, another leak surrounding the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have surfaced online.

This time, it's the leaked cases of the Pixel 3a duo which has been leaked online. The leaked cases gives an idea about the design of both the smartphones. The cases suggest that both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will come with a similar design module. Going by the case design, the Pixel 3a duo is said to come with a 3.5-mm audio jack for headphone connectivity. The audio jack is placed at the top edge of both the devices.

The leaked case renders also hint at dual front-facing speakers which are housed at the bottom panel of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. There is also a single-lens selfie camera at the front of the device. The case renders are leaked in all angles and the rear panel is also shown in the images. Similar to the flagship Pixel 3, the affordable Pixel 3a duo is also tipped to sport a single-lens primary camera set up along with an LED flash. A fingerprint scanner is also mounted at the rear panel of the device for security. The Google logo is placed at the bottom of the device.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3XL leaks and rumors:

The Pixel 3a duo has recently cleared IMDA certification in Singapore. The Pixel 3a has been listed with a model number G020B and the Pixel 3a XL has been spotted with G020F model number. Some previous leaks point at a Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB of RAM. Both the devices are expected to ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box. While there is no specific timeline for the availability of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in the market, all the certifications listings and rumors indicate at an imminent launch. We will keep you updated with all the latest information in Pixel 3a lineup launch and availability, so, stay tuned with us.

