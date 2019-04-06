Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL get IMDA certified indicating an imminent launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Pixel 3a which has cleared the IMDA certification has been listed with a model number G020B and the Pixel 3a XL has been listed with G020F model number.

Google is expected to be working on affordable Pixel smartphones called Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a XL. We have been coming across various leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming affordable Pixel lineup along with the key specifications and features. The Pixel 3a has also been spotted on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench with a Snapdragon 660 processor. The device has also cleared some certifications earlier and now has again been certified again indicating an imminent launch.

The upcoming affordable Google Pixel smartphone lineup comprising of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have cleared IMDA (Info-communications Development Authority) certification. This is a certification body from Singapore. The Pixel 3a which has cleared the IMDA certification has been listed with a model number G020B and the Pixel 3a XL has been listed with G020F model number. These are the same model number with which both the devices have been spotted earlier on EEC certification website.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL listing on the IMDA certification website does not reveal any specific information on the hardware and specifications of the device. However, if we look at the previous leaks, then the Pixel 3a is expected to come with a Snapdragon 625 processor which is a mid-range chipset by Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 625 processor has been suggested by the Geekbench listing. Some other leaks have pointed at a Snapdragon 670 processor. The Pixel 3 might feature a single rear camera with 12MP lens and an 8MP selfie camera. The Pixel 3a duo could come with 2GB of RAM as tipped by Geekbench listing. In the software department, Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL might ship with Android Q OS out-of-the-box. It is also worth noting that both the smartphones have now been listed on Google's online store which further points at an upcoming launch.

