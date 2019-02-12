Google Pixel 3A with Snapdragon 625 spotted on Geekbench: Affordable Pixel in making

Google is most likely to announce the Google Pixel 3 Lite and the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL at the Google I/O 2019. And now, a new Google Pixel variant, aka, the Google Pixel 3A has been spotted on Geekbench with an interesting set of features.

According to a leaked screen-shot of the Geekbench benchmark listing, the company is working on a super-affordable variation of the Google Pixel 3A smartphone, which is most likely to be priced under $300 price tag.

Google Pixel 3A on Geekbench

According to the Google Pixel 3A, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The listing also specifies that the Google Pixel 3A comes with 2 GB of RAM.

On the actual benchmark, the Google Pixel 3A scores 732 points on a single core and 3184 points on the multi-core performance, which is again similar to the other smartphones with the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

On interesting thing to note about this leak is the fact that the Google Pixel 3A comes with Android 10 OS, which is an un-released Android OS from Google. The Google Pixel 3A is most likely to launch in the Google I/O 2019 along with the Google Pixel 3 Lite and the Google Pixel 3 Lite XL.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the price or the launch date of the Google Pixel 3A. Considering the features and specifications, the Google Pixel 3A will be the most affordable Pixel smartphone from the company, which is expected to compete against other budget smartphones of 2019.

