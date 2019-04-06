ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Pixel 3a spotted on Google Store website

    Google Pixel 3a is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC

    By
    |

    Google is most likely to launch the Google Pixel 3a and the Google Pixel 3a XL at I/O 2019 along with the upcoming Android OS, the Android Q. For a brief moment, the Google Pixel 3a was listed on Google Store website, which guarantees that the company is launching an affordable variant of the Google Pixel smartphone in the coming days.

    Google Pixel 3a spotted on Google Store website

     

    Though the listing does not specify the actual specifications of the smartphone, the listing does re-affirm that there is a Google smartphone named Google Pixel 3a.

    Google Pixel 3a spotted on Google Store website
    Source  

    Google Pixel 3a specifications

    Here are the possible specifications of the Google Pixel 3a, according to a leak. A Geekbench 4 listing of the Google Pixel 3A claims that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 5. The Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone comes with 2 GB of RAM and runs on Android 10 or Android Q OS, which is the successor to the Android 9 Pie OS.

    The smartphone is most likely to come with a 5.0 or 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The overall form factor of the Google Pixel 3a is similar to the Google Pixel 3 with an 18:9 aspect ratio display (no notch design) offering an extended amount of bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone. The smartphone is most likely to feature a 12 MP primary camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and an 8 MP selfie camera. The main camera is expected to offer features and performance similar to the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL.

     

    The Google Pixel 3a is most likely to carry a price tag of $300 or less, which makes it the most affordable Google Pixel smartphone ever.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue