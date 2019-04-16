ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL might on 7th of May

    Google Pixel 3a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

    By
    |

    Google has started to tease the launch of the Google Pixel 3a and the Google Pixel 3a XL on the 7th of May at Google I/O 2019. The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are the upcoming mid-tier smartphones from Google with an interesting choice of hardware and design.

    Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL might on 7th of May

     

    The Google Pixel 3a and the Google Pixel 3a XL will be useful for those, who are looking for a smartphone from Google, but not ready to spend a fortune on the same. These devices are expected to offer similar camera capabilities, and the leaks suggest that the base variant of the Google Pixel 3a will cost around $484 US or Rs 34,000.

    Google Pixel 3a specifications

    The Google Pixel 3a is speculated to have a 5.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC will power the smartphone with 4 GB RAM + 32/64 GB of internal storage.

    With respect to optics, the Google Pixel 3a is expected to offer a 12.2 MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be powered by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via the type-C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Google Pixel 3a XL specifications

    The Google Pixel 3a XL is expected to offer a 6.0-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC will power the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage.

    The Google Pixel 3a XL will come with a 12.2 MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera, and the device will be fueled by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery, identical to the Pixel 3a.

    Both smartphones will run on Android 9 Pie OS with Pixel-series enhancements, and these smartphones will receive Android Q update in the future.

    Source

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
