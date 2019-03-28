Google Pixel 3a might cost Rs 35,000: Likely to launch at Google I/O 2019 News oi-Vivek Google Pixel 3a looks similar to the Google Pixel 3

There have been several rumors about Google Pixel 3 Lite, and the Google Pixel 3 XL Lite. Now, a new report suggests that Google will launch the Google Pixel Lite series of smartphones under "3a" moniker. According to the latest report, the Google Pixel 3a is expected to cost 450 Euros (Rs 35,000) and will be announced at Google I/O 2019.

The 450 Euros priced Pixel 3a will offer 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch of the Pixel 3a with 6 GB RAM, as even the high-end Pixel 3 XL maxes out at 4 GB of RAM. The report also suggests that the Pixel 3a will be available in Black, White, and Iris colors.

Google Pixel 3a specifications

The Google Pixel 3a is expected to come with a 5.6-inch display, whereas the Google Pixel 3a XL will have a slightly bigger 6.0-inch screen with FHD+ resolution. Unlike the original Pixel smartphones, the "3a" moniker will feature a notch-less design with 18:9 aspect ratio with a visible amount of chin on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC will power the Google Pixel 3a and the Google Pixel 3a XL with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. These smartphones might support dual SIM card slots (physical slot and an e-SIM slot) with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Just like the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3a will have a single 12 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. These cameras are expected to offer similar imaging results as of Google Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is missing on the 2nd and 3rd gen Pixel smartphones.

Coming back to the design, the overall form factor of the Google Pixel 3a will be similar to the Google Pixel 3. However, the Pixel 3a will have the plastic, and the smartphones might not support wireless charging. The device is most likely to launch with Android 9 Pie OS and will be updated to Android 10 Q in the future.

