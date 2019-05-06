Google Pixel 3a XL to carry Rs 44,999 price tag in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device will make use of Snapdragon 710 processor.

Google is hosting its annual developer conference in Mountain View, California on May 7, i.e, tomorrow. The technology giant is all set to launch its anticipated Pixel 3a lineup at the I/O 2019 developer conference. Ahead of the official launch, the Pixel 3a duo has been leaked online number of times. By now, we have an idea what the upcoming affordable Pixel smartphone lineup will offer in terms of hardware. Now, the latest leak surrounding the Pixel 3a XL suggests its Indian pricing.

The upcoming Pixel 3a XL is tipped to carry a price tag of Rs 44,999 in the Indian market. This is the starting price of the device which will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Some previous leaks have suggested a 450 Euros (Rs 35,000 approx) price tag for the Pixel 3a XL. With this price point, the Pixel 3a XL will be competing against popular devices such as OnePlus 6T and others.

Looking at the leaked renders, the Pixel 3a XL Geekbench listing hints at an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor and Android Pie OS. The standard Pixel 3a will make use of a Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 4GB RAM. While the Pixel 3a XL will flaunt a big 6.0-inch display panel, the Pixel 3a will pack a 5.6-inch display. The display on both smartphones will feature FHD+ resolution for crisp high-resolution video playback.

For photography, the Pixel 3a XL is said to come with a single lens rear and front camera setup. The rear camera will have a 12.2MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone will pack an 8MP lens with f/1.8 aperture for selfies and video calling. The Pixel 3a XL is said to be fuelled by a 3700mAh battery non-removable battery unit which might support 18W fast charging. It is worth noting the fact that the Pixel 3a has been teased to launch on May 8 in India via Flipkart.

