Google Pixel 3a XL retail box shows up at Best Buy indicating an imminent launch

Google has scheduled its annual developer conference, the I/O 2019 on May 7. The event will be held in Mountain View, California where the tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel 3a lineup. In the recent event, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have been leaked numerous times over the web. Both the devices have also cleared some certifications and been listed on Geekbench and other platforms. Recently, a new color variant of the Pixel 3a was leaked. Now, a new leak surrounding the Pixel 3a XL has made its way online.

The Google Pixel 3a XL latest leak comes in the form of a retail box. The leaked retail box has shown up on Best Buy in Springfield, Ohio. The retail box reveals the display size and also the model number of the Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel 3a XL as suggested will flaunt a 6.0-inch display panel, slightly bigger than the standard Pixel 3a. The retail box also revealed the model number of the Pixel 3a XL which is G020C.

Additionally, the retail boxes spotted in the Best Buy store suggests two different color options of the Pixel 3a XL. The device will come in Just Purple and Just Black color options. These color options have been suggested previously as well. With the Pixel 3a retail box making an appearance in the market, we can expect the launch at the company's developer conference. It still remains to be seen what special features the latest affordable Pixel lineup offers and what price tag they carry.

Going by the leaks and listings, the Pixel 3a is said to come with a Snapdragon 670 processor and the Pixel 3a XL with a Snapdragon 710 chipset. For multitasking, both the devices might come with 4GB RAM. In the software department, both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will make use of Android Pie OS.

