HBO Max Likely To Foray With Five Packs in India; Price & Content Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though the Indian content market is flooded with OTT apps, HBO Max is reportedly planning to foray into the country. The company has already hired the Managing Director for Southeast Asia and India. Also, the company is expected to launch three monthly plans and two annual packs in India.

HBO Max Expected Plans

HBO max, which is known for providing content from big titles is likely to bring three monthly plans, such as Ad-supported, Mobile, and Standard, which will be priced at Rs. 69, Rs. 139, and Rs. 329 per month respectively, reports OnlyTech.

The report also claims that the Ad-supported plan is likely to provide content access to two devices in SD resolution at Rs. 69 per month. Under this, all episodes will be available after the season ends.

Besides, the Mobile plan of the company is expected to offer Ad-free content in the same resolution on a single device (mobile or tablet). The episodes will be available in two to three weeks, whereas the Standard plan will offer content in 4K resolution on three devices. All episodes and movies will be directly available at Rs. 329 per month.

Expected Annual Plans Of HBO Max

It is worth noting that the company is likely to bring two annual plans that will be priced at Rs. 1.001 and Rs. 1,974 per year. However, the report claims that annual plans will come with a deep discount of up to 50 percent.

The upcoming services are likely to offer a co-viewing experience, kids profiles, 4k resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, localization, personalized home screen. For the unaware, HBO Max is providing movies, series, and originals. The services offer content from top shows like Westworld and Game of Thrones, Harry Potter series, Inception, Matrix, Batman plus, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory.

Additionally, the HBO Max is likely to provide content from Bollywood movies. The platform will have movies starring Indian stars like Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan.

The company has not made any official announcement on launching services in the country, but still, we believe that if HBO Max comes with Rs. 69 plan, then it will be the most affordable pack amongst all content platforms.

Best Mobiles in India