Just In
- 5 min ago How To Record WhatsApp Video Calls On Android And iOS
- 6 min ago Itel Vision 2s With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched At Rs. 6,999
- 32 min ago How To Download mAadhaar App On Android Or iOS Smartphones
- 48 min ago Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Support Page Goes Live; Another Premium Mid-Ranger?
Don't Miss
- Movies Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares A Glimpse Of Her 27th Birthday Celebrations
- Lifestyle Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Exquisite Saree Goals From Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut
- Automobiles 2021 Tata Tigor EV Review Video — 306km Range: Does It Live Up To The Claim? Watch It Here!
- Finance Union Bank of India Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposit: Check New Rates Here
- Sports FIFA U17 WWC, ACF Asian Cup will encourage young girls in India to pursue a career in football: Anju Tamang
- News Women will be admitted to NDA: Centre Tells SC
- Education AP EAMCET Results 2021 Direct Link At sche.ap.gov.in
- Travel Hill Stations In India For A Perfect Holiday
HBO Max Likely To Foray With Five Packs in India; Price & Content Details
Even though the Indian content market is flooded with OTT apps, HBO Max is reportedly planning to foray into the country. The company has already hired the Managing Director for Southeast Asia and India. Also, the company is expected to launch three monthly plans and two annual packs in India.
HBO Max Expected Plans
HBO max, which is known for providing content from big titles is likely to bring three monthly plans, such as Ad-supported, Mobile, and Standard, which will be priced at Rs. 69, Rs. 139, and Rs. 329 per month respectively, reports OnlyTech.
The report also claims that the Ad-supported plan is likely to provide content access to two devices in SD resolution at Rs. 69 per month. Under this, all episodes will be available after the season ends.
Besides, the Mobile plan of the company is expected to offer Ad-free content in the same resolution on a single device (mobile or tablet). The episodes will be available in two to three weeks, whereas the Standard plan will offer content in 4K resolution on three devices. All episodes and movies will be directly available at Rs. 329 per month.
Expected Annual Plans Of HBO Max
It is worth noting that the company is likely to bring two annual plans that will be priced at Rs. 1.001 and Rs. 1,974 per year. However, the report claims that annual plans will come with a deep discount of up to 50 percent.
The upcoming services are likely to offer a co-viewing experience, kids profiles, 4k resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, localization, personalized home screen. For the unaware, HBO Max is providing movies, series, and originals. The services offer content from top shows like Westworld and Game of Thrones, Harry Potter series, Inception, Matrix, Batman plus, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory.
Additionally, the HBO Max is likely to provide content from Bollywood movies. The platform will have movies starring Indian stars like Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan.
The company has not made any official announcement on launching services in the country, but still, we believe that if HBO Max comes with Rs. 69 plan, then it will be the most affordable pack amongst all content platforms.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000