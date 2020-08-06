How To Get OTT Subscription At Discounted Prices From Airtel Digital Store News oi-Priyanka Dua

OTT platforms have become more accessible and active as demand went up. In fact, telecom players have joined these platforms to offer original content to their users. Similarly, Airtel is offering this advantage under its Thanks program.

Airtel Thanks application is also offering via free content from OTT platforms via major service providers. Notably, these benefits are also available on Airtel's Thanks Digital Store. However, this store is only accessible to those who are active in the company's Thanks membership program.

Airtel Digital Thanks: Details

Airtel Thanks Digital Store is specially designed to offer digital services to its customers. This store is offering all services at discounted prices. This development comes after Airtel removed the Zee5 subscription from most of its prepaid and broadband plans.

However, if you are looking for these packs at discounted prices, then you should check Airtel Digital Store as a monthly pack of Zee5 will be available at Rs. 79 instead of Rs. 99, and a yearly pack will cost you Rs. 948 as against Rs. 999. This means the Digital Store allows you to save to Rs. 20 on monthly and Rs. 51 on yearly packs.

Additionally, there are other digital products like Testbook, which allows or helps you in exams, especially in government. The Testbook is normally priced at Rs. 200. But, you can avail at discounted rates of Rs. 149. Besides, the Airtel Digital Store is offering an app known as Parentlane Pregnancy to help women during their pregnancy, and it will now cost you Rs. 1,249 as against Rs. 1,429.

Airtel Digital For Business

Besides, the company has launched Digital Store for businesses purpose, where it is offering live support to its customers. The live supports allow you to ask a question. Furthermore, it comes with four options, such as e-sales performance management, e-retail management, e- customer care solutions, and e-network performance management.

