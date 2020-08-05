Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Subscription From Its Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Airtel removed Summer Bonanza promotional offer from its prepaid plan list and delisted the Zee5 Premium subscription from its My Plan Infinity and Xsteam Fiber, which means the company is not offering a Zee5 Premium subscription to its customers.

This means Zee5 is no longer part of Airtel Thanks benefit, and now the user will only get Amazon Prime subscription and Xstream app benefits with their broadband plans, as per the company's website. The new development comes after the company announced two plans, where it is offering Rs. 289 and Rs. 79 within its digital network. Earlier, this benefit was available on postpaid and broadband plans.

Airtel Broadband Plans: Detailed

At present, Airtel is providing four plans, and it's available between Rs. 799 that goes up to Rs. 3,999. The first plan of Rs. 799 ships 150GB data, unlimited calling local and STD call. It includes Airtel Thanks benefit, 100 Mbps speed, and Xstream benefit.

The Entertainment plan is available at Rs. 999, where it is offering 300GB data, unlimited calling, 200 Mbps speed, Amazon Prime, and Xstream benefit. The next plan will cost you Rs. 1,499, and it ships 500GB data, 300 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, Amazon Prime, and Xstream app offering. The plan is known as the Premium plan, while the VIP plan is offering 1 Gbps speed, unlimited calling, and internet. It includes Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream benefit at Rs. 3,999.

Amazon Partners With Airtel

Airtel has also announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide cloud services to enterprises in the country. Currently, Airtel is providing its services to 2,500 large enterprises and 10 lakh emerging businesses. "Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products," the operator said.

