How to use the Infinity Gauntlet from Google search to wipe out half search results?

Most, if not all my friends and colleagues are waiting for this day, the 26th of April, the premiere date for the release of the most anticipated movie from MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), the Avengers Endgame. The multi-billion dollar movie is finally hitting the screens near you, and to commemorate this, Google has released its own Infinity Gauntlet, which can wipe out half the search results about Thanos, the Mad Titan.

How to use Infinity Gauntlet on Google?

Go to Google official website

Search for Thanos

On the right corner, you will find the Infinity Gauntlet and click on that

It will wipe out half the search results about Thanos

If you want to restore the search results, then click on the Infinity Gauntlet, again

Using the time stone, the Gauntlet restores all the search results about Thanos

What is Infinity Gauntlet?

The Infinity Gauntlet is a special glove that can house all six Infinity stones and deliver the power of the Infinity stones those who wears the gauntlet. Space Stone (blue), the Reality Stone (red), the Power Stone (purple), the Mind Stone (yellow), the Time Stone (green) and the Soul Stone (orange) are the six infinity stones.

What does Thanos do with six Infinity stones or the Infinity Gauntlet?

In the climax of the Avengers Infinity War, Thanos uses the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half the population of the earth to maintain the balance by snapping his fingers. When he snaps his finger, half of the earth's population vanishes out like a dust.

Now, according to a user theory, the rest of the Avengers, the rest of the Avengers, including Iron Man, Hulk, and Ant Man are most likely to use the Infinity Gauntlet's Time stone in the quantum relm to undo the changes made by the Mad Titan to bring back everyone on the planet earth in the Avengers Endgame movie.