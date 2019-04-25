ENGLISH

    Avengers Endgame Leaked Online before the official release

    We don't encourage piracy, this is just an informational post. Always watch movies in theatres

    By
    |

    MCU or Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set for the public release of the Avengers Endgame in India and across the globe on the 26th of April. Like most of the MCU movies, buying a ticket for the premier show on the first weekend is pretty tricky and will burn a hole in your wallet.

    Avengers Endgame Leaked Online before the official release

     

    The Avengers Endgame is expected to be the last movie in the MCU universe, which units all the superheroes from "The Infinity Saga." Just like most of the big-budget film, Marvel has hosted a bunch of exclusive shows to critics and reviewers, and most of the reviews are very positive, which will help to improve the box office figures.

    In the strange and dark place of internet, someone has leaked a cam version of the Avengers Endgame movie, which is now available for download from major torrent hosting websites like Extratorrent, Piratebay, Kickass, and other alternative torrent archive websites.

    Avengers Endgame Leaked Online before the official release

    Cam-rip

    The leaked video has a hard-coded Chinese subtitle, which hints that the movie has been leaked from a Chinese premier. Though most of the telecom providers have blocked torrent websites, installing a free VPN app can give access to most of these websites within seconds.

    The Avengers Endgame leaked print is entirely blurry, and it will certainly not the way that you should watch this multi-billion budget movie. We always condemn piracy, and we are with production houses, who spend years together to create an epic, which lasts about 2 to 3 hours. Always watch movies in theatres to get the complete sense of the cinema that a director has intended to deliver.

     

    Can't someone delete the movie from torrent?

    Govt and anti-piracy officials can take out the listings from the torrent websites. However, it is almost impossible to delete/remove a movie or a file, as most of the torrent files are stored in a peer-to-peer connection, where, each user who downloads the file can act as a server for others to download.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
