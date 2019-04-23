Fortnite announces release date for Avengers: Endgame event News oi-Karan Sharma Fortnite announced Avengers: Endgame event on April 25. All you need to know about the new update.

Epic Games has recently announced that they are going to bring Thanos in the Fortnite very soon. Now the game developers have confirmed Fortnite Avengers event which is going to take place this week. The event will be held on April 25 according to a tweet from the company's official handle. Apparently, the movie is also coming out this week only. In the last event, the Fortnite characters received the costume of Thanos and his gauntlet. The tweet shows a teaser image where a Fortnite character is using the shield of Captain America.

As per the investigated files from the Fortnite update, 8.30 Thanos has been found in the gameplay. This means new kill and death feed messages will show Thanos. This addition can be bought to the game as a new mode for Avengers: Endgame. Or the developers will bring the Mad Titan back like it was appeared at the time of Avengers: Infinity War.

At the time Avengers: Infinity War Fortnite spawn a Gauntlet on the map, which will turn players into Thanos with incredible power. This time it was expected that the game developers will bring more skins from the Avengers as well which was missing the last year's event.

Just to recall, currently, Fortnite has around 250 million registered players, which the game developers have announced at GDC 2019. Moreover, the popular game has also hit 10.8 million daily users till now. The game has achieved great success since the launch. Epic Games launched this game around 18 months back.

Let's see what we going to get with the upcoming update for Fortnite. Meanwhile, the game is banned in Iraq, the game was banned in the country because of the negative effect on the youth of the company. Along with that, the government has also banned the game related financial transaction like purchasing of V-Bucks.